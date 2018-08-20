Body found by tourist in Ochopee, sheriff’s office investigating as homicide

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Ochopee over the weekend.

A passing tourist discovered the body off the roadway in the 57000 block of U.S. 41 East around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

CCSO says details about how the man died are not being released because of the ongoing investigation and a positive identification has not been made.

Writer: WINK News