Large police presence near Cape Coral bar to ‘keep the peace’

There is a large police presence in Cape Coral near Hancock Bridge Parkway and SE 24th Ave, which include SWAT members.

Law enforcement says nothing has happened and they’re just ‘keeping the peace’ near The Cave Sports Bar & Lounge where patrons can be seen walking in and out.

Trust WINK News to bring you any new information as it becomes available.

We are on scene in Cape Coral where there is a large police presence right now. Posted by Morgan Rynor- WINK News on Saturday, August 18, 2018

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

