Dwayne Mack football era begins at North Fort Myers High

North Fort Myers’ new head football coach, Dwayne Mack, is taking over a program that’s coming off their best season in more than a decade.

The Red Knights won their district last year and ended an 11-year playoff drought.

Not an easy act to follow.

“There’s always pressure when you follow a team that goes undefeated.,” Mack said, “but if you stick to what you believe in and come with your hard hat and work hard I think everything will take care of yourself.”

A simple approach … Ironic, considering his challenge is anything but simple.

Mack says the team know he’s going to demand excellence, “If it doesn’t meet the standard, then I’m goin got push even harder to meet the standard. The standard is the standard. Last year they set the standard by being undefeated. We may not reach that, but we’re going to try to be perfect.”

The Red Knights lost a ton of skill, including running back Fa’Najae Gotay, and wide reciever Joe Wilkins Jr.

They do, however, return four of their five starting offensive lineman.

Currently, there’s a quarterback battle to replace Toby Noland that’s between Jessie Clark and Clay Savinksy – both athletic guys.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

