Boil water notice issued for all residents of Charlotte Harbor Water Association

A precautionary boil water notice is issued for all residents on the Charlotte Harbor Water Association water supply.

According to a notice, Disinfection Residual dropped below 0.20 at the plant.

As per regulations, a system-wide precautionary boil water notice it enacted for all residents and businesses of the Charlotte Harbor Water Association.

As a precaution, they advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or, washing dishes to be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may call Charlotte Harbor Water at 941-625-2288