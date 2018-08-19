ATV driver in serious condition after crashing into vehicle

Five people were hospitalized after an ATV hit a vehicle in Lehigh Acres Saturday, and at least one person is still recovering.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jaguar and Eisenhower Boulevards.

Florida Highway Patrol says this crash involved an ATV.

FHP says the driver of the ATV Riberto Medina was airlifted to Lee Memorial and he’s in serious condition receiving treatment. The ATV passenger was taken to the hospital and already released.

The three occupants of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital out of precaution and also, already released.

Medina is cited for illegally driving an ATV on a public road.