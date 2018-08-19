8.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Fiji, small tsunami waves observed

A deep, undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 has struck Fiji and small tsunami waves have been observed but no damage reported. No casualties are expected based on initial readings.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 348 miles and was located 174 miles northeast of Fiji’s Ndoi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says small tsunami waves have been observed.

