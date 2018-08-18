Photo courtesy of Candace Gingras.

Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Alligator Alley

Published: August 18, 2018 6:44 PM EDT
Updated: August 18, 2018 8:01 PM EDT

An airplane that suffered mechanical problems landed in the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley Saturday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff, a single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing on the interstate around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

 

