Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Alligator Alley

An airplane that suffered mechanical problems landed in the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley Saturday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff, a single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing on the interstate around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

#BSFR is on the scene of a single engine Cessna which suffered mechanical problems and landed in the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley MM30. 2 Souls on board, no injuries, roadway is open. pic.twitter.com/WtIPrSnEfC — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 18, 2018