Man arrested for destroying burrowing owl nests in Cape Coral

A man is in trouble with the law after wildlife officers say his company, Villalba Homes, destroyed half a dozen burrowing owl nests during construction at a home.

Jerlis Villalba, 52, was arrested after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated reports of destroyed nests.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby was live with the story. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Chris Grisby