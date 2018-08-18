Lehigh rushing attack trying to replace stud Chris Curry

Despite missing the playoffs in 2017, the Lehigh Lightning were loaded with some pretty ridiculous talent.

Chief among them, running back and LSU commit Chris Curry.

Next time we’ll ses him is 13 weeks from Sunday when the Tigers take on Miami.

The Lightning, who will have to replace a guy who lead the team in rushing, Jay Cheney, is expected to take on most of the load. Jay Cheney, James’ dad, says they’re not going to put it on just one guy.

“We have a stable of backs this year that we can run in and out of there. A lot of our guys play both sides of the ball,” said Coach Cheney. ” Whoever comes out being the hot back and moving the chains, that’s who we give it to.”

Cheney Jr. was the closest to Curry in rushing, but quarterback Delshawn Green wasn’t far behind.

Green returns as a four-year starter.

Another big return for the Bolts is defensive lineman Quashon Fuller, 6’4, 275 lb. Florida State commit who missed all but 3 games last year.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

