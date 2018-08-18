Cape Coral car thieves caught on camera

Here is the video of my car being stolen late Tuesday night in Cape Coral. These men didn't have a care in the world doing this to my family. We love where we live but this is out of control! They aren't afraid of the spotlights, the sirens or the police. The punishment does not fit the crime. These repeat offenders only get 21 days in jail for violating our property. These boys didn't just steal my car and my belongings. They did permanent damage. Something has to be done. These people need to be held accountable.

Multiple cars in a Cape Coral neighborhood have been stolen or broken into over the last and neighbors are concerned.

The men were caught on camera stealing Mallory Colaiacomo’s car, all while smiling early Wednesday morning.

“My heart sinks. It’s awful. They took my everything, you know my car. My kid’s stuff was in there, they were stepping on their toys,” Colaiacomo says.

The car was recovered by Onstar a couple blocks away from their home and has considerable damage including eggs that were cracked everywhere with yolk inside and outside of the car.

Colaiacomo says it’s not the first time this week a car was messed with, “My neighbor’s house…They went in their cars that night too.”

Colaiacomo says her keys were left in the car for the first time that night. But she still wants more safety precautions, “We’re huge supporters of the cops and I just think that we should be protected. They should be patrolling around the blocks more.”

The police are waiting for results of fingerprints taken from napkins left in the car.

“I know they are going to try to do everything they can because I’m probably not going to let it go,” she added.

Drivers are reminded not to leave valuables in plain sight, and to make sure to lock your doors.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

