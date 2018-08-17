State to seek the death penalty for man accused of killing Officer Jobbers-Miller

The State will file the notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Wisner Desmaret, 29, the man accused of killing Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

The State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit Death Penalty Review Committee met and recommended seeking the death penalty for the alleged murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Jobbers-Miller who was shot in the line of duty in July.

State Attorney Steve Russell approved the recommendation and the state will file the notice of intent to seek death.

A Lee County Grand Jury indicted Desmaret on first-degree murder charges August 10.

Desmaret was also indicted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Robbery, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Depriving an Officer of Means of Protection, Burglary of a Conveyance, and Grand Theft.

Desmaret remains in custody on a no bond hold.

