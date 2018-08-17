Wisner Desmaret, 29, photo courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
FORT MYERS

State to seek the death penalty for man accused of killing Officer Jobbers-Miller

Published: August 17, 2018 1:59 PM EDT
Updated: August 17, 2018 2:03 PM EDT

The State will file the notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Wisner Desmaret, 29, the man accused of killing Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

The State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit Death Penalty Review Committee met and recommended seeking the death penalty for the alleged murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Jobbers-Miller who was shot in the line of duty in July.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department.

State Attorney Steve Russell approved the recommendation and the state will file the notice of intent to seek death.

A Lee County Grand Jury indicted Desmaret on first-degree murder charges August 10.

Desmaret was also indicted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Robbery, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Depriving an Officer of Means of Protection, Burglary of a Conveyance, and Grand Theft.

Desmaret remains in custody on a no bond hold.

MORE: No bond set for man accused of killing Officer Jobbers-Miller

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media