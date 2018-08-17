Scattered PM storms expected for Friday

There will be a high of 94 degrees with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon for Friday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

WEEKEND FORECAST: More rounds of scattered storms! Earlier the better if you have outdoor plans and want to stay dry. Most storms will be during the afternoon and evening. Great time to download the *FREE* WINK Weather app to track storms on the go! #swfl pic.twitter.com/Hl077MYVk3

— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) August 17, 2018