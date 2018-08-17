Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder of Harlem Heights’ Tyrone Morse

Timothy Dortch, Jr., 24, is found guilty of 2nd-degree murder of 41-year-old Tyrone “Jason Bone” Morse in May 2016.

After the shooting or Morese, a statewide manhunt for Dortch ensued and he was ultimately found hiding out at a Motel 6 in Spring Hill. The convicted felon was captured by a fugitive task force with the U.S. Marshals.

Dortch killed Morse in a shooting that neighbors said began as a small argument.

Those close to Morse said they knew his alleged killer before a suspect was identified.

Morse was a father of six and well known among the Harlem Heights community. His death sent a shock of grief through his neighborhood at the 4700 block of Duera Mae Drive where people cried and begged for answers immediately after the announcement of his death.

The local father was also noted as mentoring star athletes in his neighborhood, namely Jayron Kearse, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Dortch was also arrested in 2009 for homicide, according to Lee County arrest records.

Writer: WINK News