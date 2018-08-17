Man accused of impersonating an officer demands victims to vacate their home

It’s an impersonation you have to see to believe. All new video from a horrific encounter on Marco Island in June between neighbors and a man dressed up to look like an officer.

A police report says the impersonator is 35-year-old Nicholas Troemner, who is a convicted felon.

In the video you can see Troemner has on a vest with a badge consistent with a gang/drug unit police officer. Troemner can be seen holding a hatchet with a tactical flashlight on top, pointed the the pair, blinding them. The victims at the time believed the hatchet was a gun.

The even scarier part, in his back pocket, you can see what appears to be a knife.

He allegedly demands the two to vacate their home. To twist the story even more, reports show Troemner’s girlfriend even recorded it.

Alberto Mazzula lives right down the street from where this all happened on Orleans Court and said, “Of course it makes you nervous. Something that’s not supposed to happen”

Reports show once police arrived they arrested Troemner.

Troemner is charged with felony possession of a weapon and falsely impersonating an officer.

Listen to the 911 call below:

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

