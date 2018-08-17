Two students shot at a Palm Beach Central High School football game

Gunfire was reported during the football game at Palm Beach Central High School Friday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses say the football field and stadium were evacuated, according to CBS12.

Deputies say the incident is not an active shooter incident.

Palm Beach Central High School was playing Dwyer High School before the shots were fired.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office said in a statement:

“A group of students attending an event on school grounds, got into an altercation which resulted in two victims being shot. One victim was located on the school property and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by a friend.

Both students are currently being treated at area hospitals. Conditions are unknown. Gender and ages of the victims have not been confirmed at this time. Suspect information and motive of the altercation is unknown at this time.”

Shooting during Palm Beach Central and Dwyer football game Posted by Christopher Hinson on Friday, August 17, 2018

Important information for parents of students attending tonight's @PBCHS_Broncos @DwyerHS football game: Unaccompanied students can be picked up in the school's bus loop. There are a number of law enforcement officers on site. All students are safe. — PBCSD (@pbcsd) August 18, 2018

Author: Sabrina Lolo / CBS12