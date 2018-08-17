Foam pads used for oil spills to be tested for algae cleanup

A technology developed to assist in cleanup during the BP oil spill of 2010 will be tested for blue-green algae cleanup in Southwest Florida.

The company that developed the test came up with special “Open Cell Foam” pads to help soak up oil from water during the spill, and they hope it can be used in a similar fashion for removing algae.

The foam pads work by soaking up floating debris like a paper towel and then can be rung out mechanically or by hand.

Sea and Shoreline Aquatic Restoration says this could be a low-cost tool homeowners can use without having to go through extensive permitting.

The test will be performed in canals at 9:00 a.m. and if it goes well, scientists are hoping to get funding for a larger-scale study.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft