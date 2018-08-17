Cape Coral fire being investigated as arson

A fire that burned a residence in Cape Coral Thursday afternoon is being investigated as arson, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Around 1:40 p.m. police responded to the fire at 4821 Tudor Drive.

Police were able to gather that two men dressed in white “paper-type” clothing banged on the victim’s door and then entered the apartment, according to police.

The men then left the apartment, ran to a car and fled the scene.

A witness saw smoke coming from inside the unit so he used his water hose and was able to assist the victim in putting the fire out, police said.

The Cape Coral Police Major Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Forensics, Cape Coral Fire Inspector, and State Fire Marshall responded to the incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation for a possible robbery and arson.

There were no reported injuries.

