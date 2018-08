Brick-laying ceremony held to honor Officer Jobbers-Miller

Fallen Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was memorialized by the community at a brick-laying ceremony Friday.

WINK News Reporter Janae Muchmore was live at the emotional event to speak with Chief Derrick Diggs. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore