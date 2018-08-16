Zakah Life recalls Kratom products

Zakah Life, LLC of Ankeny, Iowa is recalling their Kratom products due to concern about salmonella risk, according the Federal Drug Administration.

Zakah Life Kratom products with expiration dates prior to 01/01/2023 have the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported yet, according to the FDA.

The following are products recalled according to the FDA:

Product Name Quantity and Dosage Form Packaging Lot # Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Powder 100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom BSG010118 Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Powder 100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom BPR010118 Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Capsules 90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles SG050118 Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Capsules 90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles PR050118

Anyone who has bought these capsules are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-MY-ZAKAH, 9 am to 5 pm (Central Time Zone), Monday through Friday.