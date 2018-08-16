Tropics Watch: Some development of Atlantic system possible over next couple days

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 700 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is associated with a tropical wave.

Some development of this system is possible over the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph toward the Windward Islands.

By late Saturday, unfavorable environmental conditions should limit the chances for additional development while the system moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, this system is likely to bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday and Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours is low, at 20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days islow, at 20 percent.

The National Hurricane Center is also issuing advisories on Subtropical Storm Ernesto located several hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Author: NHC