Simple device could save your life if you have atrial fibrillation

Getting diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation or AFib can be a scary experience. That’s when your heart beats irregularly.

Blood thinners can help but that’s not always a safe option.

Only WINK News anchor Channing Frampton takes us inside one Port Charlotte woman’s heart and shows us the simple device that could save you before time runs out!

Reporter: Channing Frampton