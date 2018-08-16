North Port PD arrest man on multiple charges of sexual battery of a minor

North Port Police arrested a man on multiple charges of sexual abuse with minors Thursday.

Nathaniel Kinney, 31, met with a 13-year-old and a 17-year old after talking with them on Snapchat, according to a North Port PD Facebook post.

Kinney is facing multiple charges of sexual battery, and lewd and lascivious molestation, harassing a victim and violation of probation, police said.

Kinney had been previously arrested on sexual battery charges in 2009.

He is currently booked in the Sarasota County Jail on no bond.

North Port Police say they believe more victims could be out there and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Shannon Fortuno at 941-429-7326 or email at [email protected]

Police said, “Also, please do what you can to be aware of what programs your kids are using and who they’re talking to. The threat is real.”