Cape Coral man arrested for dealing drugs

An investigation by the City of Cape Coral Police Department Investigative Services Bureau led to the arrest of a drug dealer.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Cape Coral detectives found that Harry Castor, 23, had sold cocaine and marijuana a two convenience store locations in Cape Coral, according to CCPD.

Police pulled Castor over for a traffic stop and a K-9 unit alerted officers to cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car, police said.

Castor was arrested on counts of sale and possession with intent to sell drugs.

Castor was taken to the Lee County Jail.