How Hurricane Irma may be a factor in red tide and algae outbreak

Hurricane Irma could be causing worse red tide and blue-green algae this year.

10 to 15 inches of rain fell over Southwest and Central Florida during the storm causing massive amounts of runoff with increased nutrients, and the effects could be lingering.

In the video above, Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell breaks down a new research from the University of Florida.

Reporter: Jim Farrell