FDLE issues missing child report for 3 kids in Pasco County

A missing child alert is issued for three kids who were last seen in Dade City, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

1-year-old Christopher Christy, 6-year-old Justin Simonds and 6-year-old Jeremy Simonds were last seen on Tuesday according to the alert.

FDLE says the kids may be with Christopher Christy, 29 and Shannon Adams, 24.

They may be in a cream-colored 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser and were last seen near the 35000 block of Cook Avenue.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person,

please contact FDLE or the Dade City Police Department at 352-521-1493