DOT says SunPass users can have overdrafts reimbursed

Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) has deployed a system for processing SunPass overdraft

claims. Starting today, SunPass customers may submit requests for overdraft fee reimbursements online at SunPass.com.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Dew said, “Today, Sunpass deployed an overdraft claims process to make our customers whole. We will not let Conduent off the hook and the bill for reimbursements will be sent directly to Conduent. SunPass customer service representatives are trained and ready to receive calls from customers who may have been impacted.”

As backlogged transactions were posted, certain SunPass customers incurred overdraft fees from their personal banking or lending institutions. SunPass has set up a process to make impacted customers whole again. Instructions on how to complete overdraft reimbursement requests can be found at SunPass.com under Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

MORE: Instructions to apply for a refund

Customers may file a claim by fax at 1-888-265-1725 (U.S. only), by mail to General Customer Correspondence & Enrollment, Florida Department of Transportation/SunPass, P.O. Box 447, Ocoee, FL 34761, or in person at a SunPass Walk-in Center. Visit SunPass.com for locations. If submitted online or at a SunPass Walk-in Center, requests will be processed within 4-5 business days.

To qualify for overdraft reimbursement, customers must submit any bank records which reflect at least two automatic replenishments and the resulting overdraft fee(s) occurring between June 11, 2018 and August 17, 2018. Customers will have the option of having a check mailed to them or having their SunPass account credited.

To help SunPass customers who were affected by the backlog and delay of posted transactions, late fees and penalties have, and will, continue to be waived in order to allow customers time to manage the transactions that have been posted to their accounts. If customers have any questions or concerns, they can call the SunPass Customer Service Center at 888-TOLL-FLA or (888) 865-5352.

