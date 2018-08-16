Dog shot multiple time in Lehigh Acres, suspected shooter on the loose

A dog is shot multiple times in Lehigh Acres Wednesday when a man allegedly says it bit his son.

Lee County deputies responded to a call in reference to shots fired east of Sunshine Boulevard North in Lehigh Acres.

While en route, deputies learned that a dog was shot.

According to deputies, having heard multiple gunshots, a resident on Longbow Lane saw a dog swimming towards him. The female pit bull suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was attempting to swim to safety.

The resident said he saw a man, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, wearing a black shirt and jeans. The male was standing on the other side of the canal and said he shot the dog because it allegedly bit his son.

The male turned, walked away and is believed to have driven from the scene.

When the wounded and frightened dog climbed out of the canal it limped to a wooded area near the resident’s home. Deputies spent significant time attempting to establish rapport and coax the dog from the woods.

Neighbors rallied and brought a clean towel and muzzle hoping to assist both the injured dog and the deputies. Once trust was gained, the dog allowed deputies to help her out of the wooded area.

The dog was placed on the towel and carried, by deputies, to the roadside. Lee County Domestic Animal Services arrived quickly and began caring for the wounded animal.

The Lee County Domestic Animal Services nursed her injuries and is helping her recover.

They say she is resting comfortably and has already become a staff favorite.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Domestic Animal Services ask anyone who might have any information regarding this incident to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: WINK News