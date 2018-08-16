Diocese of Venice say they had no knowledge of accused Father Brague’s past

A priest with a sketchy past was intentionally brought here to Southwest Florida according to grand jury indictment documents from a sex abuse investigation in Pennsylvania on the Catholic Church.

The diocese of Pennsylvania knew Father Robert Brague was accused of impregnating a teenage girl there and they allowed him to go to St. Ann’s in naples anyway.

Thursday, for the first time we’re hearing from the diocese about why he was allowed to move to Naples.

Church is supposed to be a safe place for those who attend, that’s why shock waves were sent throughout the country once the grand jury reported more than 1,000 minors were sexually assaulted by priests.

We asked the Diocese of Venice why they would let this man work there, and they say their branch had zero knowledge of any allegations. In fact in the reports, a Pennsylvania bishop wholeheartedly recommended that Brague go there.

Now, Brague did pass away in 1997, but attorney Lance Dunford says he could be facing serious charges if he was alive, “To any parent that is unfortunately having to deal with the situation, it’s never going to seem fair, it’s never fair that your child is even subjected to the type of behavior that is being accused if in fact it is true.”

According to the reports, all the cases were covered up by the diocese including the case of Brague who was appointed to St. Ann’s church in Naples back in 1990.

He was accused of impregnating a 17-year-old girl in 1988 and was stripped of his job in Pennsylvania, but still was allowed to bishop here.

Lance says, “For the purposes were talking about with incidences that happened a long time ago law enforcement will be looking to charge people with, like felonies or capital felonies.”

“If the victim in any of these cases is under the age of 12, if there’s any type of penetration they certainly still could be – at least under Florida Law – capital offenses or life felonies, where there’s no statute of limitations regardless how long ago it occurred.”

Two other priests in those reports also live here in Southwest Florida. The Diocese of Venice say both of those men had no affiliation with their branch at all.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

