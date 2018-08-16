309 tons of dead fish cleared from Sanibel beaches

After rallying for funds and more than a week of cleanup efforts, Sanibel has removed 309 tons of dead fish that washed up from red tide.

Sanibel is still struggling with larger fish, like Goliath grouper, washing ashore every day during low tide.

Thankfully, the amount of smaller fish washing up is dwindling and they are using fewer crews for cleanup efforts.

The City of Sanibel will continue to monitor conditions and unless they see conditions change dramatically, they hope beaches will return to normal soon.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren was live on Sanibel to preview the change in beach conditions. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

