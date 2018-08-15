Two men arrested for stealing 10 firearms from Cape Coral gun store

Two men are arrested after being accused of burglary of a Cape Coral gun store Tuesday.

Cape Coral Police responded to a burglar alarm at Cape Guns located at 3818 Skyline Boulevard around 4:15 Tuesday morning.

Responding officers found the front door of the business damaged and forced open. Ten firearms were stolen from the store and the suspects were not immediately located.

During an inventory at Cape Guns with the ATF, agents saw a suspicious man in the area that they attempted to interview. Livan Rodriguez-Perez, 19, ran from the agents and got into the driver’s seat of a car with Jeffrey John Laferlita, 19, and then fled the area.

After reviewing surveillance video and other evidence, Cape Coral Police along with the ATF went to a home on SW 29th Street with a search warrant. All ten firearms were located and retrieved.

Both Livan Rodriguez-Perez and Jeffrey John Laferlita were arrested and charged with Armed Burglary, Grand Theft of Firearms, and Felony Criminal Mischief. Rodriguez-Perez was additionally charged with Driving with a Suspended License.

Writer: WINK News