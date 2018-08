Subtropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic, no threat to land

A Subtropical Depression Five has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean and is not a threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The subtropical depression is expected to become a subtropical storm later today.

As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, the depression has maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. It is about 1,015 miles west of the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic.

Writer: Emily Luft