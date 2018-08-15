Priest accused of sexual assault in Pennsylvania lived in Naples

One of the priests accused of sexual assault in Pennsylvania was right here in Naples.

Local parishioners are calling it disturbing and hoping it’s something that never happens again.

The Reverend Robert Brague was appointed parochial vicar at Saint Ann’s in Naples back in 1990.

It was back in 1988 that letters began circulating to the officials in Pennsylvania church that Brague was having a relationship with a high school teen girl.

Another letter says the teen girl apparently became pregnant.

Officials say as soon as it was brought to their attention, they removed Brague from office

Bishop James C. Timlin responded to the letter written by the victim’s sister saying, “Father Brague and your sister have a long, difficult road ahead. What has happened is their responsibility and certainly, Father Brague will take care of his obligations.”

Read the full grand jury indictment below. The report on Robert Brague starts on page 812.

