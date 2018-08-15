Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis to make campaign stop in Englewood

Two candidates vying for governor’s seat are making stops in Southwest Florida Wednesday to campaign and focus on our water quality crisis.

Candidate Ron DeSantis is expected to be in Englewood, where it’s considered to be ground zero for red tide in Charlotte County.

People at Sandbar, a waterfront restaurant, said it’s affecting their health and their livelihood.

Wednesday afternoon it was almost deserted, and one of the managers told WINK News it would normally be full at this time of day.

Many are hoping Ron DeSantis can offer some solutions.

Earlier Wednesday in Cape Coral Democratic candidate Chris King said even though DeSantis has been tough on big sugar, he isn’t addressing the full root of the problem.

“Well I certainly appreciate some of the stances he’s taken on sugar. But look, there are other things that environment demands we address that ron desantis isn’t willing to talk about. The red tide for instance has been exacerbated or worsened by climate change. By the fact that our seasons are changing and our lower temperatures in the water are rising. And that’s making red tide for areas like this worse and across the state.” King said.

The DeSantis campaign says he plans to make some kind of an announcement this afternoon.

Trust WINK News to update this story with that announcement when it happens.