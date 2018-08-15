Naples man dies in crash on I-75 Wednesday morning

A fatal crash involving two cars closed southbound lanes of I-75 near Alico Road at mile marker 126 Wednesday morning.

All lanes reopened at 6:00 a.m.

Bruce C. Koelber, 39, of Naples was driving in the center lane of I-75 when he was rear-ended by another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both cars spun into the median and crashed into the guardrail.

Koebler was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FHP are still investigating and charges are pending.

Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Sabrina Katz

Writer: Emily Luft