Collier County students head back to school Wednesday

Collier County schools start Wednesday and kids were welcomed back by the superintendent, the Collier County Sheriff and beefed up security.

New this year is a tool for families to keep track of routines, homework tips and events for all ages. A “Family Organization Station” will be handed out to each student and additional tools and portal be accessed here.

The school district will also be offering free flu shots for students.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

