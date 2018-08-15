Brushfire burns near Veterans Memorial Elementary School in Collier, no evacuations

North Collier Fire Rescue is fighting a brush fire approximately 2 acres in size near Veterans Memorial Elementary School.

Forestry is on scene and have requested air assistance from Collier County Sheriff’s Office

There are no structures involved or threatened and no evacuations ordered.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are fighting an active brush fire near Veterans Memorial Elementary School in Naples. Posted by WINK News on Wednesday, August 15, 2018