NAPLES

Brushfire burns near Veterans Memorial Elementary School in Collier, no evacuations

Published: August 15, 2018 2:55 PM EDT
Updated: August 15, 2018 2:58 PM EDT

North Collier Fire Rescue is fighting a brush fire approximately 2 acres in size near Veterans Memorial Elementary School.

Forestry is on scene and have requested air assistance from Collier County Sheriff’s Office

There are no structures involved or threatened and no evacuations ordered.

