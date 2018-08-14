Two Marco Island Police officers accused of having sex while on the clock

Two Marco Island Police officers are accused of having sex while on the clock. The police sergeants resigned over two seperate sexual encounters, outraging neighbors on the Island.

One neighbor says it’s just all very disappointing, putting your trust into the men and women in blue–and then hearing this.

But the marco island police department is acting now to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

They’ve promoted an officer to a lieutenant who will supervise patrol officers more closely.

It’s like a second layer of command staff monitoring to holding everyone from first line supervisors to sergeants and police officers accountable.

Marco resident Bob Roth says it’s sad this is what it has to come down to and is floored by the allegations, “It’s just wrong, and it’s a cop on top of that, there’s a whole lack of trust and everything how do you tell the little kids this kind of stuff.”

The Marco Island police department tells me they don’t blame the community for feeling this way and while this behavior isn’t acceptable it also doesn’t reflect the majority of the people who work in blue day in and day out.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

