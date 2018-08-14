SunPass backlog is now cleared but an investigation is underway

The SunPass toll system shut down for maintenance on June 5 and was supposed to be down for seven days during the maintenance and an upgrade.

But, the was a problem and more than 170 million transactions were backlogged in the SunPass system which took until now to process.

Now that the backlog is complete, an investigation is underway for Conduent the company that was contracted to do the system upgrade.

Drivers who use the tolls often are now seeing an expensive bill and want the company to pay.

Florida drivers are now seeing large charges for the backlog of transactions that began in June.

Richard Bravo of Cape Coral said, ” Of course they should sue them or get money back from them for the fault and pay that difference so the customer doesn’t.”

In a statement Mike Dew with the Florida Department of Transportation said: “We must have answers as to how this happened so we can make sure our customers never experience this again.”

But Bravo believes there’s more to blame than just the company, “I think the botch up ought to be on the company that the state contracted with and the state ought to reconsider how they issue contracts in the future.”

Transportation officials said FDOT will hold Conduent responsible for its failures and assessed nearly $800,000 in damages.

As for holding the state responsible- when we reached out to the department they said the press release speaks for itself.

And for all of those people that this does affect, you can now see your charges in real time.

For past payments, you will not be charged a late fee.

