Red Dot Program provides first responders with information during emergencies

During an emergency, it may be hard to answer important medical questions and provide emergency contact information.

That’s where the Red Dot Program comes in.

The program fast tracks medical information to first responders so they can act quickly and efficiently.

Registration is free, and all you have to do is fill out a quick and easy Red Dot Medical Information Form​ before an emergency occurs.

The form is stored in a red magnetic holder which is placed on the front of your refrigerator. The bottom copy of the form is mailed to the E911 office in the self-addressed envelope. The 2-inch self-adhesive RED DOT sticker is placed on the exterior of your entry door, just above the doorknob.

Upon receipt of your Red Dot form, the E911 Staff will enter your information into the 911 computers. At the time of your emergency, 911 dispatchers will provide the emergency responders your important information while responders are on their way to your home.

This Red Dot adhesive sticker, along with the dispatcher’s notes, alerts emergency responders that there is a Red Dot Medical Information Form on your refrigerator. Should your condition require hospital care, the Red Dot information form is transported with you to the hospital and copies are provided for the emergency room staff.

Packets can be obtained at the following locations:

The 4 district offices of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Fire & EMS Headquarters

The Punta Gorda Police Department

Area Hospitals

Participating organizations include:

Charlotte County Fire & EMS

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Punta Gorda Police & Fire

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte

Bayfront Health Punta Gorda

Fawcett Memorial

Englewood Community

If you are unable to travel to the above listed locations, or have additional questions, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office E911 Office at 941-639-2101 or Charlotte County Fire & EMS at 941-833-5600.