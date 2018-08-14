Police looking for man who robbed Cape Coral Subway at gunpoint

Cape Coral police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway at gunpoint Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing a bandanna walked into the Subway restaurant at 428 Del Prado Boulevard N. and showed a handgun to the manager while the employee was locking up, according to police.

The suspect threatened the employee and demanded they turn over their phone and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect fled on foot.

Responding officers found a handgun and a bandanna nearby the restaurant and canvassed the area, police said.

The Cape Coral Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Emily Luft