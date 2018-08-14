Mote Marine Lab to test red tide ozone machine Tuesday

The Mote Marine Lab could have a solution for red tide and will put it to the test in a Boca Grande canal Tuesday morning.

Vice President of Research and Senior Scientist Richard Pierce, says an ozone machine system will help fight red tide blooms.

Mote Marine will be using two of what they call “ozone systems” to process nearly 300 gallons of water per minute.

The process will last three to four days and researchers will continuously monitor the water.

The machine breaks down toxin-infested water, injects it with ozone, then pumps out clean water.

Testing begins at 9:00 a.m.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

