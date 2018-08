Fatal crash closes intersection in Immokalee Tuesday morning

A woman was killed in a car crash at Camp Keais Road and Pope John Paul II Boulevard in Immokalee Tuesday morning.

At 7:32 a.m., 54-year-old Sonia Matilde Velasquez of Ave Maria was driving east on Pope John Paul II Blvd.

Velasquez failed to stop at a stop sign while making a left turn and drove into the path of a dump truck which struck her car.

Velasquez died at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the driver.