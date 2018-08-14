Cape Coral man wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game

Robert Mulroy, of Cape Coral, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, one day after celebrating his 43rd birthday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.

Mulroy purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 601 Southwest Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

MORE: What would you buy if you won the lottery? Tips to up your chances of a top prize

The $25 game, $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH, features more than $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off games comprise of approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2017-18.

MORE: Fort Myers man claims lottery winnings from $5M scratch-off game