Cape Coral father comes up with plan to keep kids healthy with algae nearby

Stinky, disgusting and slimy. That’s how many describe this green mess in many of our waterways from algae.

One father is worried the algae is going to impact his kids’ health.

At one point Anthony Karp’s canal was filled with the green gunk, but it’s getting better. he fears this stench is becoming the new normal.

The EPA is warning everyone to avoid swimming, drinking, or touching water that’s affected by harmful algal blooms.

But it’s still not clear if there are any long-term health implications of breathing in the toxic algae particles.

They continued clean up and test the algae in Cape Coral Tuesday. Once it’s sucked out of the canals, it heads to the north Lee County Reverse Osmosis center for testing.

