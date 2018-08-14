4-month-old dies at an unlicensed home day care

A parent’s worst nightmare – losing a child.

The mom and dad of four-month-old Gabriel Michael David just had to say their goodbyes to him after he was found unresponsive at an unlicensed home day care.

During the 911 call the operator had to walk them through each step.

A home day care behind is now under investigation after authorities say careless behavior led to the death of Gabriel.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, four-month old Gabriel was being watched at an unlicensed in home day care in Golden Gate Estates.

The caretaker put the baby down for a nap on a bed, came back 20 minutes later to him flipped on his stomach, unconscious.

OTHER NEWS: Owner of Fort Myers day care where kids found abandoned surrenders child care license

The chilling 911 call depicts that tragic scene: “His lips are blue I’m trying to breathe into his mouth.”

Satina Hill, a mother of four is heartbroken to hear of this tragedy. She homeschools her young children knowing she can keep them safe, “You giving your baby away hoping someone else will take as good as care of them as you would and they didn’t that’s really hard to live with I think.

DCF slammed this alleged “day care” saying these individuals acted carelessly and put the children they were entrusted with in danger.

Hill’s advice, “Do your research make sure it’s a place you feel safe putting her baby and they are licensed.”

OTHER NEWS: Arrested Fort Myers daycare employee says her actions were ‘inexcusable’

Research should be done especially for in-home day cares such as this one.

DCF says all operations have been shut down at this home while a child death and day care license investigations are completed.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

