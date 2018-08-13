Tiny Tigers martial arts program offers skills for kids with autism

Kids with special needs are learning martial arts and basic skills at the Tiny Tigers program in Cape Coral.

Six-year-old Rain has autism and a sensory processing disorder. Her mother Elizabeth Demalo has tried other programs in Lee County, “We spent a year in dance and then, right before the recital they asked us to leave…”

Elizabeth says because the program specifically caters to kids with special needs, Tiny Tigers has been her saving grace, “We need classes and opportunities for our children to be with the families of people that are of them.”

The Tiny Tigers program is taught by master Craig Greca. He says through a step-by-step learning process he’s able to teach the kids not just martial arts but how to set goals.

“And how did you earn that brown belt?” he asked one child, “By hard work,” was the reply.

And they learn skills they need for everyday life. He says, “They learn about focus and that focus helps them to be safe..And also helps their ability to learn”

Heather MacDonald says the program has been better than therapy for her five-year-old son Declan, “”His balance has improved a ton. A lot of the things that they do involve memory, so memory, focus, balance, teamwork.”

A class that parents here say lee county needs more of.

The Tiny Tigers program has close ties to master Craig Greca’s heart, who started the program from his experience with family members who have special needs.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

