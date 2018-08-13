Security Alert: Scams on social media still prevalent

A man nearly fell victim to a scam when someone pretending to be his friend offered him a deal too good to be true.

It all started when Rick Crum received a message on a messaging app from a person pretending to be his 80-year-old karaoke friend

“‘Have I told you about the grant that I got?’ and I’m like don’t believe you have,” Crum said talking about the message.

They discussed the $80,000 she supposedly received from the National Endowment for Humanities.

And Crum was told to text agency chairman Jon Parrish Peede.

The scammer wanted his address and wanted to know if he had credit.

Once Crum sent some of his personal information, he said the scammer asked for one more thing, “He says um go out and get Amazon gift cards in hundred dollar increments.”

But before handing over the gift cards, Crum asked to meet his friend, to meet in person, and the impersonator said no because she was meeting with her attorney.

That’s when he realized, it was likely a scam.

Crum admits he’s fortunate. Once he realized it was a scam, the store allowed him to return the gift cards.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

