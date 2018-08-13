Report: Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit hospital

“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin is reportedly gravely ill and surrounded by friends and family in a Detroit hospital.

The 76-year-old singer has been dealing with serious health issues for several years.

Following doctor’s orders, Franklin cancelled several performances since last summer, including the New Orleans Jazz Fest in April.

The “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” singer also cancelled a March 25 show in Newark, N.J., that would have taken place on her birthday.

Author: CBS New York