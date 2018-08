Monday marks 14th anniversary of Hurricane Charley in SWFL

Hurricane Charley made landfall in Southwest Florida a Category 4 storm 14 years ago.

The destructive hurricane took 10 lives and caused $15.11 billion worth of damage.

Head to our Hurricane Central page for all the information you need to know as the height of the 2018 hurricane season continues.

Writer: Emily Luft