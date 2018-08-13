Man charged in Clearwater ‘Stand Your Ground’ shooting

The State Attorney has decided to charge a man with manslaughter after he shot someone in front of his family in a Clearwater parking lot.

Pinellas County deputies arrested Michael Drejka after an arrest warrant was issued Monday morning following the decision.

The sheriff’s offfice originally declined to arrest Drejka, citing Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Drejka is currently being booked in the Pinellas County Jail according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. His bond was set at $100,000.

“I support the State Attorney’s decision and will have no further comment as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system.” – Sheriff Bob Gualtieri — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) August 13, 2018

